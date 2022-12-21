Demi Moore Jokes About Entering Her “Unhinged Grandma Era” Amid Daughter Rumer’s Pregnancy

Demi Moore is more than happy to take on her biggest role yet: Grandma.
After daughter Rumer Willis announced she and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are expecting their first baby together, the G.I. Jane alum celebrated the news with her own post dedicated to the couple.
Alongside a carousel of the pair's black-and-white photos shared to Demi's Instagram Dec. 20, the actress joked she was "entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era." As for how Rumer, whose dad is Bruce Willis, responded to the quip? She simply commented, "Love you mama."
But her daughter wasn't the only one sharing her reaction to Demi's new era, with Gwyneth Paltrow adding, "I'm into this phase for you." Lucy Liu, who co-starred with Demi in 2003's Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle also wrote, "I love it! Congrats to both moms!!"
Demi's cute post came just moments after Rumer shared the couple's happy announcement by posting a few pics to her Instagram.
And it's worth noting that her mom wasn't the only family member that quickly responded with their best wishes. Her sister Scout LaRue Willis also commented on her post, "I feel so good. What a joyful hard launch party."
Prior to expanding her family, Rumer opened up about the importance she felt about timing when it came to motherhood.
"It's important to wait," she said during a November 2020 episode of The Talk. "I think it's so important not to rush in and have it be about the lust or about, you know, that immediate connection, and building a real foundation."