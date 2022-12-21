JoJo Siwa Pokes Fun at Breakup Drama After Avery Cyrus Split

JoJo Siwa isn't holding the drama.
The superstar raised eyebrows when she took to TikTok on Dec. 20 to share a cryptic comedy video about a breakup.
In the clip, the 19-year-old wears a pink leopard-print sleeveless tee, blue joggers and hot-pink high-tops as she lip-syncs along to audio from an episode of the advice podcast My Brother, My Brother and Me. Acting out a split between two people, JoJo—playing both the dumper and the dumpee—writes in the video: "But I love you, why are you breaking up with me??!!!"
As the dumper, JoJo then responds, "You told one of my best friends that you were excited to be dating me bc you're ‘growing your career and wanna get to the top.'"
She adds, "There's not someone else."
JoJo also had heated words in the caption, writing, "And when I said I just wanted to be friends so I didn't lead you on after an unplanned hookup you wanted nothing to do with me because there was nothing to gain anymore."
While JoJo did not specifically name anyone in her video, fans speculated in the comments section that the singer was referencing her recent breakup with Avery Cyrus. On Dec. 17, the TikToker confirmed that she and JoJo had parted ways, writing on the social media platform, "We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!"
However, things didn't appear so friendly on JoJo's side when her mom, Jessalynn Siwa, posted an Instagram Stories video in which the Dance Moms alum was seen venting about getting "used for views and for clout."
"I got tricked into being told I was in love," JoJo said in the Dec. 19 clip, "and I got f--king played."
As for Avery, she maintains that the split was an amicable one
"From my perspective me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends," she exclusively told E! News in a statement on Dec.19. "The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family."
Avery added, "I'm still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me and I'm saddened and confused by the situation."