Rumer Willis Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas

This holiday season, Rumer Willis is gifting her fans with some baby news.

The actress and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas announced on Dec. 20 that they are expecting their first child together in 2023.

Alongside a photo of Derek kissing his girlfriend's growing belly, the couple shared the happy news on Instagram by using a seedling emoji in the caption. The pair quickly received congratulatory messages from friends including Jenna Johnson, Dave Annable and Nicola Peltz Beckham.

"I'm so happy for you my friend. Such beautiful news. Congrats!!!" Aaron Paul wrote in the comment section. Brittany Snow added, "Congrats beauty!!"

As for Rumer's family, they also couldn't help but express their excitement online. Demi Moore shared her daughter's Instagram photo with the caption, "Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era." Rumer's sister Scout LaRue Willis added, "I feel so good. What a joyful hard launch party."

Speaking of hard launch, it was just last month when Rumer made her relationship with Derek Instagram official.