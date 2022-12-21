Find Out Who’s Joining the Final Season of Riverdale as Cheryl’s Twin Brother

Riverdale has found its nemesis for its last season.
Nicholas Barasch has been cast in the seventh and final season of the supernatural drama as Julien Blossom, the twin brother of Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch).
Julien is "your classic high school red-headed bully," according to Deadline. "He's preppy, rich, and extremely entitled. Handsome, athletic, and cocky, he always gets his way, but in the rare times he doesn't—like with Veronica (Camila Mendes)—he makes life miserable for everyone around him."
The outlet added, "He often butts heads with his twin sister, but is also an antagonist to all of our teen characters, most especially Archie (KJ Apa)."
Our Riverdale crew will not be riding off into the sunset without some adversity.
Barasch, who recently completed a stint as the leading role of Orpheus in the first national tour of the Tony-winning hit musical Hadestown, confirmed the news with a Dec. 20 celebratory Instagram post.
"So incredibly grateful to join this magical show in its final season," the actor wrote. "I am working with the most kind, most creative folks on the planet and learning from legends. Like wha?! Truly a dream. I'll be wreaking some havoc in 2023…or should I say 1955…stay tuned!"
As Nicholas teased, season seven of Riverdale will begin with a time jump all the way back to 1955, which explains why Cheryl's twin has a new face and a new name. (Reminder: Jason Blossom died back in season one and was player by Trevor Stines. So, does this recast mean Jason never existed in the 1955 timeline? We'll have to tune in to find out.)
He will be joined in the '50s by Karl Walcott, who will play Clay Walker.
"He is studious, artistic, well-read, and well-traveled," according to Deadline. "An Army brat, Clay comes from a loving family and is a champion for social justice. He is very open-minded in his art and his sexuality. As he does in the comic books, Clay will have an impactful friendship with fellow queer character Kevin Keller (Casey Cott)."
The seventh and final season of Riverdale will premiere on The CW in 2023.