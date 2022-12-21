Jillian Michaels' No-Bulls--t Health Advice Will Actually Help You Keep Your New Year's Resolutions

Thanks to Jillian Michaels, you just might stick to your New Year's resolutions.
With 2023 only a few weeks away, there's no better time to start thinking about the goals you want to tackle next year. And if health is one of your priorities, Jillian offered her unfiltered, but totally useful advice on how to actually stay on track.
"Health is work," she put it simply in an exclusive interview with E! News. "Just like a healthy relationship, a healthy career, it's work. Work with purpose becomes passion; work without it feels punishing."
When it comes to creating specific health goals for yourself, the Keeping It Real podcast host said finding out why you want to reach them is key.
"Are you trying to get pregnant? Do you want to live to meet your grandchildren? Do you want to feel better when you're in the bedroom with your significant other?'" Jillian posed, adding, "Going into the New Year, what do you give a s--t about and how is your life going to be better?"
Once you're able to answer the reason for your goals, she suggested writing it down as a way to stay focused on it throughout the year.
"Then," she continued, "you can work backward with all the tips, tools, devices and diet."
And if you happen to lose motivation mid-year or even sooner—which isn't uncommon for many—she shared insight into how you can get back into a groove. But fair warning: She didn't sugar-coat her words of wisdom on this topic, either.
"One of the best ways to stay motivated is to get results," Jillian, who partnered with iTouch Wearables on a new collection launching in early 2023, said. "That's the reality."
However, she understands that it can be frustrating to make sacrifices and not see any changes.
"The key to seeing results is making sure you are starting with the information," she advised. "People often think they have to bring action to intention. If you bring misinformed action, you're gonna have absolute destruction on your hands."
As she explained, "You start a diet, you don't know what you're doing, you mess up your metabolism, you put on that weight."
Before jumping into anything, she said, "Make sure that you've done your homework."
In fact, the Jillian Michaels Fitness App founder is practicing what she preaches as she applies that to everything she does.
"When you are authentic, you get trust," she explained of her decades-long career. "Even if people don't like me, you know I believe what I'm saying. The passion comes through and it does breed a unique relationship with the audience because they can tell you care."
She added, "You make a sexy promise to somebody, you have to deliver on it."
With advice like that, we're ready to step into 2023 with our best foot forward.