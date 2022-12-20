Go Inside Christian Siriano's Historic Connecticut Home

Christian Siriano has an eye for style—and real estate. See how the fashion designer gave a slight refresh to his new 1744 Connecticut house.

By Mike Vulpo Dec 20, 2022
In the world of home and fashion, what's old is new again.

When Christian Siriano came across his new house in Easton, Conn., the designer wasn't startled to learn the property was built in 1744. Instead, the 37-year-old was immediately intrigued by the history behind it.

"It's literally one of the oldest houses in Connecticut, which makes it so cool," Christian told Town & Country. "George Washington stayed there twice. I wanted a place for my family to come and stay in. It's a much more cozy space, and quite old; a quintessential Connecticut home that also feels very nostalgic." 

Look inside the property and you'll spot fireplaces in every room. Christian also admitted that you may see some spaces that received a bit of an upgrade.

"Some spaces certainly needed more ‘beautifying' than others," he said. "But the original floors are still here, the doors, even the fireplaces still go up through the walls and chimney."

photos
Christian Siriano's New York Fashion Week Looks Throughout the Years

As for what really sealed the deal for Christian? It was a vibe that one can only experience if they step inside.

"I really bought this house with my mom in mind," he said. "A lot of Connecticut homes are such overwhelming estates, and this felt more warm."

Keep scrolling to experience a virtual open house where Christian's eye for style has never been more impressive.  

Tim Lenz
Welcome Home

In December 2022, fashion designer Christian Siriano gave Town & Country a look inside his Connecticut house. Keep scrolling for a tour of the must-see property. 

Tim Lenz
Come Together
Tim Lenz
Modern Office
Tim Lenz
What's Cookin?
Tim Lenz
Rest & Recharge
Tim Lenz
Stay Awhile
Tim Lenz
All in the Details

