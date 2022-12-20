Melanie Lynskey Is Getting a Very Familiar Co-Star in Season 2 of Yellowjackets

Watch : Melanie Lynskey Teases "Insane" Yellowjackets Season 2

Yellowjackets is keeping it all in the family.

Jason Ritter is joining the upcoming second season of Showtime's Yellowjackets, which stars his wife Melanie Lynskey, according to Variety.

Specific details—as with most things Yellowjackets—remain under wraps for now.

It will mark the second time in as many years that the married couple have worked together after Ritter and Lynskey both appeared in Hulu's Candy.

As it turns out, Lynskey was actually responsible for getting Ritter his role as Deputy Denny Reese on Candy, the limited series starring Jessica Biel as accused axe murderer Candy Montgomery.

"It was over Christmastime and we were all texting on a group text," Lynskey, who played Montgomery's victim Betty Gore, told Entertainment Weekly in May. "I texted a picture of Jason with our daughter, and he had grown a mustache just out of pure boredom. [Showrunner] Robin [Veith] was like, 'Wait a minute. He looks very period appropriate.'"

Perhaps she's worked her casting magic again!