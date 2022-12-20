Octavia Spencer Mourns Death of General Hospital Actress Sonya Eddy

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Octavia Spencer is mourning the loss of a friend.

The Hidden Figures star paid tribute to late General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy, following her death on Dec. 19 at age 55.

"My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night," Spencer wrote Dec. 20 on Instagram. "The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!"

E! News has reached out to Eddy's representative for comment. No official cause of death has been revealed.

Eddy had acted in General Hospital since 2006 as nurse Epiphany Johnson, and also had stints in Those Who Can't and Fresh Off the Boat. Frank Valentini, General Hospital's executive producer, also confirmed news of Sonya's passing, adding he was "heartbroken about the loss of the incredible @sonyaeddy."

"I truly loved her, not only as an actress, but as a friend," Valentini tweeted on Dec. 20. "The lights in the hub of the nurse's station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire #GeneralHospital cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed."