Why Teen Mom's Jade Cline Is Thankful She "Never Gave Up" on Fiancé Sean Austin

Watch : Jade Cline Thinking About Having Another Baby With Sean

Jade Cline always knew this was a love worth fighting for.

Ever since Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant premiered in 2018, the MTV reality star has been an open book when it comes to the highs and lows of her relationship with Sean Austin. Despite plenty of televised fights and a brief split in 2019, the parents to 5-year-old daughter Kloie appear to be ending the year stronger than ever.

"We're getting married next year, so we already locked in our venue and locked in all of our stuff for October," Jade, 25, shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "This season, compared to our first season of Young and Pregnant, it's like two different people."

So, what changed for the pair? For starters, both parties were committed to working on themselves in private.

Earlier this year, Sean, 29, voluntarily spent four months in rehab to work on his sobriety. As for Jade, she spent that time in therapy, where she improved her mental health.