Kate Moss Brings Back Her Iconic Pink Hair From the '90s for New Campaign

Kate Moss just proved she's her own inspiration.
The supermodel recently channeled a version of herself from the late '90s, as she revived her iconic pink hair for Marc Jacobs' new Resort 2022/2023 campaign.
The 48-year-old debuted her dramatic transformation while modeling new pieces from the brand, including updated versions of its famous bucket bags and Kiki boots.
In one image, photographed by Harley Weir, Kate wears black sky-high Mary Janes paired with sheer stockings and a matching graphic shirt layered over a long sleeve. Her hair is clearly the star of the show, as the clothes are in muted tones and she has little to no makeup.
In another snapshot, Kate, who was styled Danielle Emerson, showcases a salmon-colored purse with gold hardware (which perfectly complemented her new 'do), loose denim jeans with a pattern embossed on the fabric and statement earrings.
"I love these pictures of Kate sooooooooo much," designer Marc Jacobs, who has collaborated with the British model since 2000, shared on Instagram Dec. 20.
While many are seeing Kate's pink hair for the first time, she originally rocked the electrifying look in 1998 for Versace's spring 1999 runway show.
Juergen Teller captured her epic makeover off the catwalk, photographing her in bed with her newly dyed tresses spread out on a white pillow as she lay under the covers. He dubbed the snapshot, "Young Pink Kate."
The Cosmoss founder revealed in 2014 that her pink look only lasted a week, but it still became legendary in its own right.
"[It's] so sad, because this picture is when it started looking good," Kate told Nick Knight on Show Studio, referring to Juergen's photo. She explained that Calvin Klein, who she was regularly modeling for at the time, requested she go back to being a brunette.
Hair colorist Laurie Foley, who dyed Kate's hair for the Versace runway, recalled how discreet they had to be about the style switch-up.
"It was all hush-hush," Laurie told New Beauty in 2018. "They drove Kate in a car with a hat on and snuck her into the atelier, inside Gianni's old spa in Milan."
The beauty expert said it took at least eight hours to complete Kate's new look.
"I took her all the way light," she said of the dyeing process, "and then I over-toned it with a beige, sparkly champagne toner to get that pinky-purple, dusty, vintage-inspired pink."
Fingers crossed Kate can rock her pink hair color for more than a week this time around!