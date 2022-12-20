Kim Cattrall Mourns Death of Her Mom Shane Cattrall

Kim Cattrall shared the news that her mother, Shane Cattrall, has died at age 93 in a Dec. 20 social media post. Scroll on to see the Sex and the City alum’s tribute.

Kim Cattrall is paying tribute to her late mother.

The Sex and the City alum revealed in an Instagram post that her mom Shane Cattrall has died at 93, sharing a series of photos of Kim and her mom over the years—including a snap from her childhood.

"Shane Cattrall 1929 - 2022," she wrote on Dec. 20. "Rest in peace Mum."

Friends and followers expressed their support and condolences in the comments, including Queer as Folk reboot creator Stephen Dunn, who wrote, "sending all my love," with British comedian Alan Carr expressing, "Sorry darling. Sending you lots of love."

Added Canadian hockey reporter Christine Simpson, "Oh Kim. My heart goes out to you. Mums are the best."

Kim has been open about her mom's influence on her life, explaining how her upbringing shaped the kind of projects the actress has wanted to take on throughout her career.

"My mother's childhood was shocking and dramatic," she explained to The Guardian in 2019 "Her father abandoned my grandmother, leaving her in terrible poverty, struggling to bring up three children. As I've got older that's inspired me to want to tell stories about real women who are not Superwoman but need extraordinary powers to survive."

The death of Kim's mother comes nearly five years after the Mannequin star's brother, Chris Cattrall, went missing from his home in Alberta, Canada, and was later found dead. He was 55.

Domine Jerome/ABACA/Shutterstock

"It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall," she wrote on Instagram in Feb. 2018. "At this time we ask for privacy but we want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time."

