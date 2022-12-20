Taylor Swift’s BFF Todrick Hall Shares the Sweet Gesture She Made For Fan Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Taylor Swift’s BFF Todrick Hall shared a heartwarming story about what the singer did after hearing one of her biggest fans has stage 4 cancer: "I hope your story warms your heart like it did mine."

Taylor Swift has made one of her fan's wildest dreams come true.
 
In a Dec. 19 TikTok, her close friend, Todrick Hall shared a touching story about one of the singer's biggest fans, Estelle, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
 
"About a week ago, I got a message from my good friend, Holly, who told me that one of her closest friends, Estelle, was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer in the eye, brain and spine," the MTV alum shared. "And Estelle is a gigantic Taylor Swift fan. So much so, that she had a Taylor Swift-themed bridal shower, and her dream is to get a message from Taylor or get Taylor's attention to let her know how huge of a fan she is."
 
After seeing footage of the "incredible bridal shower," as Todrick explained, he sent the videos directly to the "Wildest Dreams" singer.  And her response? He stated that she told him, "I would love to send her something."

Fast-forward to the heartwarming moment dreams are made of.

"This morning I woke up and got chills all over my body when I saw this message from Estelle saying that a box showed up, bigger than her body, full of Taylor Swift merchandise," Todrick continued. "I know that she had a smile from ear to ear. She's been DMing me all day and I just wanted you to know that there's so many stories like this that I could tell, but this story in particular warmed my heart."

As for Estelle herself—who has been documenting her health journey on social media—words can't describe how much the gesture has meant to her amid her battle.
 
"I will never be able to put into words how special and loved you have both made me feel @todrick & @taylorswift, thank you for supporting me and lifting me up during the most difficult time in my life," she wrote alongside a Dec. 19 post featuring Todrick's TikTok video. "I am eternally grateful for you guys and will never, ever, ever, forget this feeling. Thank you for all of the joy, love, positivity, and light you bring to this world. We do not deserve you. I love you so much."

