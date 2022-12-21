Capricorn Shopping Horoscope 2022-23: 11 Gifts for the GOAT BFF

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Every Capricorn I know is overscheduled and wouldn't have it any other way. They're an "It's handled" catchphrase in the form of a person.

They've got the task completion drive of their Earth sign sibling Virgo, but kind of without the moderately squishy center. They appreciate the finer things, like fellow Earth sign Taurus, but with a taste for cleaner lines and minimalism — comfort not required.

Tough and no-nonsense, our sea goat friends can often be an army of one, but that just means they deserve all the more love and appreciation they won't let us shower them with throughout the year. Plus, so many holidays are woven throughout this sun sign's season.

Combine that with a Capricorn's natural instinct for doing her own thing, and we've got a recipe for birthday-forgetting.

Here are 11 birthday gifts for the Capricorn in your life, so that doesn't happen this year. Oh, or next year! They're the only sign that takes place in two different years! We think that's pretty cool, even if it makes our GOAT faves roll their eyes when we point it out to them.