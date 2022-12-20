Join Celebrity Nutritionist Kelley Nemiro As She Transforms Your Health and Hormones for Good

Ad
Ladies, it's time to slow down.
Unfortunately, as women, we've been taught that suffering through uncomfortable bloating, mood swings, skin and hair woes, brain fog, weight gain and intense cravings is normal. But entrepreneur, celebrity nutritionist and pilates instructor Kelley Nemiro wants to let you in on a secret: None of these scenarios is a normal part of womanhood.
In fact, they could be sneaky signs you have a hormonal imbalance. Fear not; the good news is that it's your birthright to feel and look the best you've ever felt. But healing your body from these "diseases" can be challenging; it takes dedication and consistency to turn complex and complicated changes into habits you no longer think about.
You see, in a world where health and well-being tell us to exhaust our bodies with hours of cardio, follow restrictive diets, and undergo unrealistic routines; nothing could be farther from the truth. When Nemiro discovered what matters most is what lies within, she knew she had to share her story with the world.
After the Las Vegas-born phenomenon moved to L.A. almost a decade ago, Hollywood-based Kelley Nemiro discovered that she had joined 60 percent of people in the U.S unaware they have a thyroid condition. "It finally made sense why I was gaining weight, feeling bloated every day, and not in the best place mentally," says Nemiro. But when her medical advisors laid down what seemed like an endless amount of pills and prescriptions, it wasn't until she decided to take matters into her own hands that changes started to occur.
"I wish I could tell you that's when everything changed for me after trying everything promoted online, from paleo and intermittent fasting and more, but it didn't," says Nemiro. "What they don't tell you is that you need to slow down and turn your focus inward by using a gentle approach."
During her journey to Hollywood, she's developed a "toolbox of practices such as journaling, meditation, and using healing crystals to help her feel her best." And with a plant-based diet, a stress-less approach, and a new positive mindset, the newfound confidence Kelley Nemiro had been longing for streamed back into her life like never before.
"All this from eating whole food, slowing down, and listening to my body and intuition. I couldn't believe how easy it was to feel so great," says Nemiro. "That's when I really tuned in and stepped into the health and wellness space so I could help women like you improve their health for the better."
Today the founder of Wellness by Kelley, whose passion is to unlock the secrets and solutions of health and hormones, is here to help you break free from all the health issues that are stopping you from living your best life. From poor gut health and thyroid issues to mood swings and more, the certified health coach and wellness warrior vow to support and guide you through your nutrition, daily movement, and meditation.
The idea of health transforming into an art of wellbeing, mixed solely with a palette of evidence-based products and practices that cover both our mind and body, is something that many deem as a "coming-of-age." For so long, we have battled with the idea of balancing diets with heavy workouts, but with experts like Nemiro changing how we tackle our happiness and health, we can now look inward and work our way out.
"I think many health coaches don't necessarily look at the physical aspect of hormone health. And for so many of us, we have not been taught what optimal hormone health looks like and how that impacts our weight, mood, digestion, sleep, or energy," explains Nemiro. "But there's a difference between optimal and 'just normal.' So, if you're feeling off, why not go beyond what you're eating and how much you're exercising by taking to the labs for more information?"
However, many people who want to change their lifestyle fail to follow through due to limiting beliefs. And that's where Nemiro comes in. "I am here to guide and help you through the difficult phases of healing thanks to my life-changing method," says Nemiro.
What makes the mother, wife, and entrepreneur a powerful driving force in the well-being industry is that she focuses on mindset work and the physical aspects of hormone health with all her clients. From ordering your lab work to creating a tailored blueprint for you to discuss in your 90-minute session, prepare to work around a holistic targeted approach for six months.
After that, Nemiro will implement personalized strategies around mindset, diet, coping mechanisms for stress, or all of the above. The potential for something great lives in each of us. And Kelley Nemiro is here to make it happen.
So ask yourself, why are you bloated? Why are you not sleeping? Why are you not losing weight? What's going on with your lab work causing that, and how can you fix it from a lifestyle perspective so that you can have results where you're not going to be on a prescription pill for the rest of your life?
Podcast lovers can also always experience first-hand advice she shares with her husband. Titled Balancing Chaos, the duo share "tips on building a brand and a business, insight into their relationship, and so much more in between.