Why Kate Winslet Isn't Sure If Mare of Easttown Will Have a Season 2

Watch : See Kate Winslet's Hilarious Response to Bennifer Question

Kate Winslet isn't heading out to Easttown anytime soon.

The Mare of Easttown star, who played titular Philly detective Mare Sheehan on the HBO series, is sharing why the network hasn't yet revealed if there'll be a second season of the crime thriller.

"I just don't know what we'll do," she said on the Dec. 16 episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "All I can say is no decision has been made. Honestly, it really hasn't."

Winslet added that the question now shifts to how Mare's story would continue, after the policewoman uncovered a murder involving the family of her best friend Lori (Julianne Nicholson) in season one. The series ultimately nabbed four Emmys, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Winslet.

"How would that evolve? Those are questions none of us can answer right now," the actress explained. "The question is, do you quit while you're ahead? Do you hold your head high and say, 'Look at what we did, I'm so proud of that,' and just walk away? Or do we go for it again?"