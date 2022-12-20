Zach Shallcross Looks Ready To Meet Mrs. Right In New The Bachelor Season 27 Poster

Watch : The Bachelor Season 27 Teaser

Bachelor Nation, we present to you "Mr. Right Reasons".

Zach Shallcross may be looking for his romantic flame, but he's also bringing the heat himself in ABC's new poster for season 27 of The Bachelor. Zach, who was a contestant on Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's season of The Bachelorette, is seen in the Dec. 19 released photo looking suave in a black suit as he stands confidently behind a sunny backdrop with both hands in his pockets. While the 26-year old's sleek hair and perfectly trimmed beard was the center of the image, it was the tagline that really caught our eye: "Tis the season for Mr. Right Reasons."

If that doesn't make you feel holly and jolly, we don't know what will.

Of course, this phrase is in reference to his time on The Bachelorette, where he fell for Rachel during season 19, but eventually self-eliminated himself after he felt that Rachel was "putting on a front".