11 Last-Minute Gifts Under $100: Lip Masks, Mittens & More Things That Aren't Candles

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
It's been a year, hasn't it? We've all been so busy. And the holidays, which are already pretty good at sneaking up on us, have arrived in full force.
Which means, here we are: We've partway through Chanukah; less than a week until Christmas; and Capricorn season is rounding the corner. We put the finishing touches on family-appropriate party attire, take one last second to primp before heading out the door, and suddenly....Oh no.
Suddenly, that "Where are my keys?" feeling hits, but for something potentially more important. We've forgotten to get presents entirely for our hosts, family, or friends. Not one for anyone!
Which means we've little choice but to fall back on a tale as old as time: The gift scramble. How to pair thoughtful with semi-forgotten? Cute but not a candle? Good news! We've got you covered.
Here are 11 last-minute gifts that aren't candles, and don't feel so last-minute, either.
Joey Baby Anne Mask Chain
This Joey Baby mask chain is equal parts cute and practical, especially for your friend who's traveling this time of year.
Alala Washable Cashmere Brief
Soft, cozy, and borrowed-from-the-boys, these cashmere briefs are a unique gift that feel like you definitely put a lot of thought into it.
Kaffe Blade Coffee Grinder
For the friend who loves a cup of fresh brew: This lightweight and versatile coffee grinder. (I have espresso cups from this line, and I love them.)
Kocostar Hydrogel Lip Mask
"A hydrogel lip patch infused with botanical extracts and moisturizing agents," this must-have from Korean cult brand Kococstar is so much better than am everyday sheet mask.
Elemis Lime & Ginger Salt Glow
Sure, bath salts are kind of a cliched gift, but this energizing scrub from Elemis feels anything but.
Acne Studios Navy & Grey Wool Mittens
Acne's luxe cashmere and wool blend mittens are an everyday essential that will keep your wave warm all winter. They'll love them, even if there wasn't time to get the pair gift-wrapped.
Hey Harper Palawan Necklace
Simple and easy to layer, this delicate Hey Harper piece looks good with everything. (Including a thoughtful note, hint hint.)
Extreme Cashmere Beige Cashmere Beanie
Extreme Cashmere's ultra-soft beanie makes venturing out into the cold (or receiving a gift a little late) actually pretty exciting. I have one in pink, and winter winds haven't gotten to me yet. Plus, they keep my blowout safe from the weather, too.
Pink & White Brushed Knit Merino Wool Scarf
This versatile accessory adds a dash of color to chilly, grey days.
Jack Black Skin Saviors Travel Set
For the guy on the go, this set of TSA-approved skin care products from Jack Black truly makes any trip the most wonderful time of the year.
Skin Gym Wrinklit Heart LED Mask
This innovative (and Instagram-friendly) device from Skin Gym is designed to help boost the effects of the sheet masks piling up in your friend's medicine cabinet. It's super affordable compared to similar models, and doesn't need to be plugged in. Everyone wins!
Okay, enough with other people already. Here are the top gifts to treat yourself with this year.