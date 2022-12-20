YouTuber Airrack Teases “Super Exciting” 2023 Plans and His Dream Collabs

Watch : YouTuber Airrack Teases What's to Come in 2023

While 2022 isn't over quite yet, YouTuber Airrack's mind is firmly in 2023.

The 25-year-old—whose real name is Eric Decker—has a lot to celebrate as he heads into the new year, crossing the 10 million YouTuber followers mark in November only to reach 11 million one month later. And according to the content creator, he's just getting started.

I keep saying to all my YouTuber friends, ‘2023 is big. It's a big year,'" Airrack exclusively told E! News. "You're going to be seeing a lot more of me in a very literal sense. We have some really cool plans for the channel, some potentially daily content coming out in long form for YouTube."

He added, "I'm super excited about it. We've been building a lot of stuff behind the scenes."

Airrack is kicking things off right as the new year begins, making good on a promise to his fans—whom he calls the mafia.