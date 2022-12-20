Gwen Stefani Reveals Her and Blake Shelton's Bathroom Is Decorated With Tabloid Covers

Watch : Gwen Stefani Apologizes to Blake Shelton for BIG Marriage Oops

No doubt Gwen Stefani has great taste, but this design choice might be a bit bananas (b-a-n-a-n-a-s) for some fans.

The singer, 53, recently revealed the unique décor she and Blake Shelton have in their home.

"When we built our house last year in Oklahoma, [in] one of the bathrooms going out to the pool is every single tabloid cover, made into wallpaper," she told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published Dec. 19. "You go in there and you're like, 'Oh, my God.' It's pretty funny."

However, their wallpaper isn't the only eye-catching part of the house as Stefani shared that she and Shelton, 46, are hard at work outside their 1,300-acre ranch in the garden.

"We can come together on that," the "Hollaback Girl" artist added, "because I love flowers so much and he has so much land out there. We'll do fields of things. We're just sitting there waiting for it to rain."