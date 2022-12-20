JoJo Siwa’s Ex Avery Cyrus Speaks Out on Their “Very Real” Relationship After Split

Watch : JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Break Up

JoJo Siwa's ex Avery Cyrus is reflecting on their recent breakup.



Just one day after the "Boomerang" singer said she was "used for views and clout" in a cryptic video posted on social media, her ex Avery—who shared news of their split on Dec. 17—is clearing the air.

"From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends," she exclusively told E! News in a statement. "The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family."

"I'm still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me," Avery added. "And I'm saddened and confused by the situation."

Avery's statement comes just one day after JoJo's mom, Jessalynn Siwa, shared a video to her Instagram Stories of the Nickelodeon alum, in which she alluded to someone taking advantage of her fame.

In the Dec. 19 video, after the singer is asked why she's "mad," JoJo replied, "Because I got used, for views and for clout." She added that she "got tricked into being told I was loved and I got f--king played."