JoJo Siwa’s Ex Avery Cyrus Speaks Out on Their “Very Real” Relationship After Split

JoJo Siwa's ex Avery Cyrus is reflecting on their recent breakup.
Just one day after the "Boomerang" singer said she was "used for views and clout" in a cryptic video posted on social media, her ex Avery—who shared news of their split on Dec. 17—is clearing the air.
"From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends," she exclusively told E! News in a statement. "The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family."
"I'm still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me," Avery added. "And I'm saddened and confused by the situation."
Avery's statement comes just one day after JoJo's mom, Jessalynn Siwa, shared a video to her Instagram Stories of the Nickelodeon alum, in which she alluded to someone taking advantage of her fame.
In the Dec. 19 video, after the singer is asked why she's "mad," JoJo replied, "Because I got used, for views and for clout." She added that she "got tricked into being told I was loved and I got f--king played."
JoJo's video also came just two days after Avery confirmed she and the Dance Moms alum had called it quits more than two months after they officially began dating.
On Dec. 17, Avery shared a TikTok, which included footage from a recent cruise—and in one snippet, JoJo was seen holding up an arcade game prize, telling her, "This is my 'Sorry for Breaking Up With You' present."
After one user commented, "Now I just want to know why," Avery responded, "We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!"
Nonetheless, Avery still called the footage from their getaway, the "Best trip EVER" in the caption of her post. Meanwhile, JoJo also shared a similar sentiment at the time, writing on her Instagram Story that it was the "best trip of my entire life."
In October, the "Hold the Drama" singer opened up about their budding relationship at the time, sharing that Avery was "so positive."
"She's so fun to be around," JoJo exclusively told E! News Oct. 12. "All my family, all my friends love and respect the life out of her. She brings such a great energy to my bubble, and I'm really, really grateful."