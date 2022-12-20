The Best Last-Minute Amazon Gift Ideas That Will Arrive Right in Time for Christmas

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Let us guess. You told yourself you would get around to gift shopping, and have just now realized that we are only a few days away from Christmas. If a sense of panic has settled in at the sound of that news, you've come to the right place! We've rounded up all the best last-minute Amazon gift ideas that you can still get in time for Christmas. Whether you're looking to find something for a beauty buff, music lover or homebody, this guide has all the best finds from Amazon that will be such a treat to unwrap on Christmas morning— and totally won't seem like you procrastinated until the last minute to get it, either.
Don't just save these ideas for later— keep scrolling and get to shopping our favorite last-minute Amazon gift ideas!
Makeup Brushes BS-MALL Premium Synthetic Foundation Powder Concealers Eye Shadows Makeup 14 Pcs Brush Set (A-Rose Golden)
The beauty buff in your life will absolutely love this makeup brush set that comes with 14 different brushes. It has over 111,000 positive ratings on Amazon, and will make it to your doorstep by December 23rd, according to Amazon.
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau de Parfum Spray
Ariana Grande's top-selling Cloud Eau de Parfum Spray is an Amazon fan-favorite, and it'll make it in time for Christmas so that you can give the gift of an amazing fragrance. One review calls it "heaven in a bottle."
Beats Studio Buds - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
You can snag these Beats wireless noise cancelling earbuds on sale and they'll get to you in time for Christmas morning. Get them in blue, black, red white or grey— for the music lover in your life, of course.
JW PEI Women's Eva Shoulder Handbag
Get this chic shoulder handbag by JW PEI for the fashionista in your life. It's currently on sale and will make it in time for Christmas. One review raves, "Such a cute purse and it comes in a really cute box/bag. Great gift!"
PAVOI 14K Gold Plated 925 Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Hoop Earrings
These Amazon hoop earrings would make the perfect gift for a jewelry-lover in your life. One Amazon review shares, "Blown away with how stunning these earrings are. They are almost identical to the Jaclyn Hill Roxanne collection only a little smaller. If I didn't get those as a gift, I would have kept these. Great buy!!"
Women's Fuzzy Cross Band House Slippers
These fuzzy house slippers with over 25,000 positive Amazon reviews are the perfect gift to give to the loungewear lover in your life.
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration Moisturizer for Face and Body Bundle
The First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream is one of the best hydrating moisturizers out there, so any skincare enthusiast would love to receive it.
NY Threads Women Fleece Shawl Collar Bathrobe - Plush Long Robe
Who wouldn't love to unwrap a comfy, cozy robe on Christmas morning? This plush robe will come right in time for that exciting unboxing.
LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm
This lip glowy balm by Laneige would make the perfect stocking stuffer for a beauty buff. One review shares, "This product is over a great lip balm! It keeps my lips feeling moisturized and soft! The scent is also good, the smell isn't too overwhelming. Definitely recommend getting yourself a Laneige Lip balm! It's perfect with the lip mask as well!"
Homesick Women's Let's Toast Candle, Let's Toast, 13.75 oz
This festive candle is a great gift to give anyone, especially for the person who doesn't know what they want.
DASH DMW001BK Mini Maker for Individual Waffles
With over 221,000 positive reviews on Amazon, this mini waffle maker would make a playful and functional gift that anyone would enjoy, especially on Christmas morning.
Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer
This plush velvet travel jewelry box organizer is a great gift for someone who loves to take their jewelry with them everywhere they go.
PEACE OUT Skincare Acne Dots
The PEACE OUT acne dots are super effective and non-invasive. They're the perfect stocking stuffer for the skincare enthusiast in your life.
TeeTurtle | The Moody Reversible Octopus Plushie
For a fun gift that all ages would enjoy, this reversible octopus plushie would make a cute stocking stuffer for only $13.
X-CHENG Sunset Projection Lamp
This sunset projection lamp is such a cool last-minute gift idea that will elevate anyone's space, for only $17.
ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Luxury Bathtub Tray Caddy
This bathtub tray caddy will have anyone's bathroom feeling like a luxe spa. One review writes, "It's well made, works great, very sturdy. I love it for holding my phone, book, drink while taking a bath."
Quility Weighted Blanket for Adults
This best-selling weighted blanket is not only perfect for the winter, but also super relaxing for year-round use. Anyone would love to unbox it on Christmas morning!
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
This Grande Cosmetics lash enhancing serum would be such a good gift for a beauty enthusiast. One Amazon review shares, "I had lash extensions for a few months and decided to take a break and my lashes were so short after having the extensions removed. After looking at the reviews I decided to buy this product and honestly noticed a difference after about a week."
