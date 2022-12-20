Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Explains Why "You Can’t" Kill Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow Role

Watch : Is Johnny Depp Returning to Pirates of the Caribbean?

You can't make Jack Sparrow walk the plank.

At least, that's how Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer feels about Johnny Depp's iconic character. While talk of new projects in the popular film franchise have made headlines, the question of whether or not Depp will be a part of them remains a topic of discussion. But as Bruckheimer recently shared, writing Depp's character off simply can't be.

"You can't," Bruckheimer said of killing Jack Sparrow in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Dec. 19. "We tried to kill him. It didn't work."

Bruckheimer also noted he would be glad to have Depp—who won a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard this year—back on set.

"I would love to have him in the movie," he told the outlet. "He's a friend, a terrific actor and it's unfortunate that personal lives creep into everything we do."

When asked if Disney would put Depp in a Pirates of the Caribbean film again after his highly-publicized trial, Bruckheimer shared, "You'd have to ask them. I can't answer that question."