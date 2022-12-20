Zendaya's New Bob Haircut Will Have You Feeling Euphoric

Watch : Every Time Zendaya Has Broken the Fashion Internet

Rue's got a new 'do.

Zendaya showed off a freshly chopped caramel-colored bob at the Euphoria FYC event at Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles on Dec. 18.

Stepping out alongside co-stars Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer and Sydney Sweeney, the actress paired her new hair with a preppy look comprised of a black mock neck sweater with three gold buttons at the top, a black-and-white checkered midi-skirt by Schiaparelli that featured a high slit and a gold padlock at the waist, pointed-toe black pumps by Christian Louboutin and dazzling stud earrings.

On her Instagram Stories, Zendaya playfully addressed her haircut by sharing a meme of the character Agent Wendy Pleakley from the 2002 Disney film Lilo & Stitch with the text, "When bitches get a lil bob." The Emmy winner added the caption, "Me...I'm bitches."

This isn't the first time Zendaya has chopped off her signature long locks. Back in May, the 25-year-old, who is dating Tom Holland, worked a slightly longer bob—a.k.a. an on-trend "lob"—on the set of her new movie Challengers.