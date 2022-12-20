Exclusive

Why Bretman Rock Says His Career Is Still in Its "Training Bra Era"

Bretman Rock exclusively shared with E! News how his career—which began at 15 years old on YouTube—is still "growing in a weird sense of way." Take a look.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Dec 20, 2022 3:43 AMTags
Reality TVExclusivesMTVYouTubeCelebritiesInfluencer
Watch: Bretman Rock on MTV Reality Show, Asian Representation & More

 Bretman Rock may already be a singer, songwriter, activist and scientist on the side—but he's just getting started.

 In an exclusive interview with E! News, the YouTuber got candid about his years-long career, which he said started when he began putting his "life on the internet" at 15-years-old. And while Bretman joked that those were the days "before I even got my ta-tas, before my boobs even dropped," the 24-year-old shared how he feels like there's still a long way to go.

"I never really reflect and really look back at how long I've been posting videos and YouTube videos," Bretman said on Dec. 17 during the 20th annual Asian American Awards, where he was honored with the Digital Influencer Award. "I also still feel like I'm growing in a weird sense of way—and I joked about my ta-tas finally dropping—but I feel like I'm still in my training bra era."

photos
YouTube's New Wave of Creators

Bretman noted that "as traumatizing as putting your childhood out there on the internet" can be, he doesn't regret it one bit.

"It was also so fun to always look back and see how ridiculous makeup trends were, even just as close as 2016," he recalled. "It's so cool."

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

TikTok Star Cooper Noriega’s Cause of Death Revealed

2

Rosie O'Donnell’s Son Blake Is Engaged After Broadway Show Proposal

3

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Reveals What Led to Kody Breakup

Bretman's latest accolade tops off a big year. After all, his MTV showMTV's Following: Bretman Rock, had its season two premiere in June.

"That was so special for me to have filmed back in Hawaii and just for MTV to trust like a little Asian immigrant boy," he said. "I sold the show to them when I was 18 years old, so I would say an immigrant boy having a reality TV show is probably one of the biggest things that happened to me this year."

Trending Stories

1

TikTok Star Cooper Noriega’s Cause of Death Revealed

2

Rosie O'Donnell’s Son Blake Is Engaged After Broadway Show Proposal

3

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Reveals What Led to Kody Breakup

4

Why Pirates Producer Says "You Can't" Kill Johnny Depp's Role

5

Zendaya's New Bob Haircut Will Have You Feeling Euphoric

Latest News

Why Pirates Producer Says "You Can't" Kill Johnny Depp's Role

Zendaya's New Bob Haircut Will Have You Feeling Euphoric

Exclusive

Why Bretman Rock Says His Career Is Still in Its "Training Bra Era"

TikTok Star Cooper Noriega’s Cause of Death Revealed

Captain Lee Rosbach's Fate on Below Deck Revealed

JoJo Siwa Says She "Got Used for Views" and "Clout" in Cryptic Video

Lamar Odom Says Drugs Were “His Girlfriend” During Marriage to Khloe