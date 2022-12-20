JoJo Siwa Says She "Got Used for Views" and "Clout" in Cryptic Video

Watch : JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Break Up

JoJo Siwa is putting a certain someone on blast.

In a video posted to her mom Jessalynn Siwa's Instagram Stories on Dec. 19, the superstar cryptically called out a person who she said took advantage of her fame. After being asked by someone off-camera why she's "mad," JoJo replied as she paced back and forth in what appeared to be a hotel suite, "Because I got used, for views and for clout."

JoJo continued, "I got tricked into being told I was in love and I got f--king played."

The video comes two days after TikToker Avery Cyrus confirmed she had split with the "Boomerang" singer. In a TikTok video showing footage from their recent Royal Caribbean cruise, JoJo held up an arcade game prize and told the social media star, "This is my 'Sorry for Breaking Up With You' present."

After one fan asked why the couple called it quits in the comments section, Avery responded, "We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!"