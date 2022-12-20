Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault in Los Angeles Trial

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault.
A Los Angeles jury has reached a verdict in Harvey Weinstein's second rape trial.
The disgraced producer was found guilty of one count of forcible rape and two counts of sexual assault, according to NBC News. However, he was found not guilty on one count of sexual battery by restraint and the jury was hung on three other sexual assault charges.
Weinstein, 70, was charged with seven sex-related counts involving four women, including two counts of forcible rape, one additional count each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, along with one count of sexual penetration by a foreign object involving another alleged victim in 2013 and two counts of sexual battery by restraint involving two other women in 2010 and 2013, according to NBC Los Angeles.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.
One of the four women were who allegedly sexual assaulted by Weinstein included Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who is married to California Governor Gavin Newsom. During her testimony, per the outlet, Siebel Newsom told jurors that she still lives with the trauma of being sexually assaulted by Weinstein in a Beverly Hills hotel room in 2005.
Weinstein stood trial, beginning at the end of October, after being extradited from New York.
In February 2020, a jury found the movie producer guilty on charges of raping an aspiring actress and of a criminal sex act against a former production assistant after multiple women accused him of sexual assault and misconduct.
Three years prior, The New York Times and The New Yorker reported that more than a dozen women accused Weinstein of sexually harassing, assaulting, or raping them, with the allegations being widely considered as a catalyst for the #MeToo movement. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.
Amid his 2020 verdict, Weinstein has maintained he was denied his constitutional right to receive a fair trial with an impartial jury. The state's highest court has since agreed to hear his appeal involving that case.
He has also denied all allegations of non-consensual sex against him.
According to CNN, with his conviction in L.A., Weinstein faces 60 years to life in prison, plus an additional five years.