Billie Eilish Kisses Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford During Star-Studded 21st Birthday Party

Billie Eilish and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford shared a smooch during her 21st birthday celebration. See the pair’s PDA moment.

Billie Eilish sealed her birthday with a kiss.

The "Therefore I Am" singer rang in her 21st trip around the sun with a party that had no shortage of celebrity guests—including her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, who shared a sweet PDA moment with Billie during the celebration.

As seen in a video reposted to Billie's Instagram Story on Dec. 18, the Grammy winner and Jesse kissed amongst a crowd of party guests at the event. Those on that very guest list included Dove Cameron, Lil Nas X, Barbie Ferreira and Avril Lavigne.

As for what party attendees got up to at the celebration, Billie reposted images and videos of the bash's Christmas-themed decorations, guests in festive costumes, a peppermint adorned cake and black-and-white pictures taken at a photo booth.

Billie and Jesse sparked romance rumors in October, when they were spotted out for a meal together in Los Angeles. That same month, the duo were also seen hitting up Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights and out on a dinner date that featured plenty of PDA.

Billie and Jesse went Instagram official with their romance by the end of October. Shorty after, she and The Neighborhood vocalist made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5.

As for just how much Billie's ocean eyes have turned to heart eyes for Jesse? "I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f--king f--ker alive, but pulled his ass!" she told Vanity Fair Nov. 28. "Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?"

She added, "Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I pulled his ass. All me."

