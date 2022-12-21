Exclusive

Why Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Wants Husband Tyler Baltierra to Join OnlyFans

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Teen Mom: Family Reunion star Catelynn Lowell revealed how husband Tyler Baltierra’s shirtless pictures inspired her to hit the gym.

Watch: Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Gets Candid About Husband Tyler Baltierra

You may see abs, but Catelynn Lowell sees dollar signs.

As Tyler Baltierra, 30, continues heating up Instagram by documenting his fitness transformation, his wife can't help but react to all the buzz those shirtless photos have been receiving.

"I'm trying to get him to sign up for OnlyFans," Catelynn, 30, told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Boy, we could be racking in some dough. We'll never have to work a day in our lives if you start OnlyFans." 

All jokes aside, Catelynn is totally impressed by her husband's work ethic and the changes he has made. In fact, it's inspired her to break a sweat.

"I go to the gym five days a week now," she said. "I think it's good for his mental health and I'm glad to see that he's just working on things that he has been wanting to do for years and he's succeeding and getting stronger."

Teen Mom Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

"Boy, he looked good let me tell you," Catelynn added. "But I tell him all the time, ‘You need to sign up for OnlyFans man. You'd be making some big bucks with that.'"

Until then, the pair remains focused on raising their daughters Novalee, 7, Vaeda, 3, and 15-month-old Rya. They are also birth parents to Carly, 13, who they placed for adoption in 2009.

The couple is also dedicated to keeping their marriage on the right track. Despite a brief trial separation in 2019, Tyler and Catelynn remain stronger than ever as they gear up for a new season of Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

According to Catelynn, one of the secrets to their long-lasting relationship is a promise to work on themselves as individuals, while also coming together as a team.

"It's been lots of therapy," she said. "It's been lots of couples therapy. It's been hard conversations and you either grow apart or you grow together and, thankfully, Ty and I have grown together."

If you put in the work, Catelynn said, relationships and marriage work. 

"In the beginning, when we were so young, I feel like it was a lot of trauma bonding," she said after 7 years of marriage. "Him having a rough childhood and me having a rough childhood and us coming together as each other's safe place. And it's just progressed over the years and we've done a lot of hard work."

Mark your calendars and set your DVR for Teen Mom: Family Reunion, premiering Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

