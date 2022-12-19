Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Shares Message About Finding “Courage” After Confirming Kody Brown Split

Meri Brown is sharing some words of wisdom following her split from Kody Brown.
One day after confirming on the Sister Wives: One on One special that she and Kody have ended their 32-year polygamous relationship, the TLC star posted a cryptic message on Instagram about finding self-worth.
"If you don't want to make waves, keep on being mediocre," the 51-year-old wrote on Dec. 19. "Do the thing that everyone else is doing. Seek everyone else's opinion and validation. Do what everyone else thinks you should do."
However, Meri went on to note another option. "Or....Do your thing. Do your thing in your own time and on your own terms. Let them judge you. Let them talk about you. Let them create their own 'stories' about you."
She added, "Find your courage. Find your strength. Know who YOU are and don't let them tell you any different. Worthy Up, Sister!"
News of Meri and Kody's split first broke on Dec. 15, just days before she got candid about it during the One on One special Dec. 18. Meri—who married Kody in 1990 and with whom she shares one child, 27-year-old Leon—revealed that the pair had separated months prior and noted that it was Kody who didn't want to disclose their breakup publicly.
As she explained, "He said, 'No I don't want to address it. I don't want that to be out there publicly because I don't want that judgment.'"
And in the months since their breakup, Meri is focusing her new journey.
"All that I am becoming is in front of me," she wrote on Nov. 9 alongside a photo of herself smiling while wearing sunglasses. "The future is bright and holds the promise of hope, the fulfillment of dreams, the excitement of creation! I am at peace with me, with my past, with the experiences that have shaped who I am," she continued. "I am exhilarated for what is coming in my future, for the things I'm creating, for the impact I can have on the world around me."