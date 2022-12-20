See Love Without Border's Aaron Hilariously Explain What "Zaddy" Means to His Partner

Watch : Andy Cohen Teases MASSIVE 2023 Bravo Lineup

Love may not have boundaries, but when it comes to internet slang language, it certainly does.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Love Without Borders' Dec. 21 episode, star Aaron Motacek explains to his new partner Mael Lucas the definition of the internet's favorite word to describe attractive, older celebrity men: zaddy.

But before the vocabulary lesson, Mael—whom Aaron moved to Paris to be with after being paired by the Bravo show's matchmaker Arica Angelo—uses his skills as a masseuse to bring their connection closer than ever by giving Aaron a back massage.

That is something the Fargo, North Dakota native could get used to, as Aaron says in a confessional, "I mean, who wouldn't wanna marry a masseuse?"

The massage leaves both guys feeling optimistic about their future together, with Mael stating in a confessional, "I really liked Aaron. I'm discovering things are definitely going the right direction."

Afterward, Mael offers Aaron some cake. Aaron accepts, but not before poking fun at himself, saying, "I'm getting dad bod. I have a daddy bod—zaddy bod."