Exclusive

See Love Without Border's Aaron Hilariously Explain What "Zaddy" Means to His Partner

Love Without Border's Aaron Motacek gives his new partner Mael Lucas a lesson on what the term "zaddy" means in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the show's Dec. 21 episode.

By Paige Strout Dec 20, 2022 6:00 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesBravoCouplesCelebritiesEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: Andy Cohen Teases MASSIVE 2023 Bravo Lineup

Love may not have boundaries, but when it comes to internet slang language, it certainly does.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Love Without Borders' Dec. 21 episode, star Aaron Motacek explains to his new partner Mael Lucas the definition of the internet's favorite word to describe attractive, older celebrity men: zaddy.

But before the vocabulary lesson, Mael—whom Aaron moved to Paris to be with after being paired by the Bravo show's matchmaker Arica Angelo—uses his skills as a masseuse to bring their connection closer than ever by giving Aaron a back massage.

That is something the Fargo, North Dakota native could get used to, as Aaron says in a confessional, "I mean, who wouldn't wanna marry a masseuse?"

The massage leaves both guys feeling optimistic about their future together, with Mael stating in a confessional, "I really liked Aaron. I'm discovering things are definitely going the right direction."

Afterward, Mael offers Aaron some cake. Aaron accepts, but not before poking fun at himself, saying, "I'm getting dad bod. I have a daddy bod—zaddy bod."

photos
Love Without Borders: Meet the Cast

Zaddy must not be a common phrase in France, Mael informs him that he's never heard of the word before. Luckily, Aaron is happy to catch him up to speed.

As for Aaron's definition of zaddy? Hear his hilarious explanation in the full sneak peek above.

See more from Aaron and Mael on the new episode of Love Without Borders premiering Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

We Ranked All 31 of Hallmark Channel's 2022 Christmas Movies

2

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Reveals What Led to Kody Breakup

3

Sharon Osbourne Shares Update After Returning Home From Hospital

4

TikTok Star Cooper Noriega’s Cause of Death Revealed

5

How Tom Brady Feels About Celebrating Christmas Late With His Kids

Latest News

How Tom Brady Feels About Celebrating Christmas Late With His Kids

Kate Winslet Isn't Sure Mare of Easttown Season 2 Will Happen

Your First Look at Zach Shallcross’ Season of The Bachelor

Exclusive

See Love Without Border Star Explain What "Zaddy" Means

Update!

E! Insider's 20 Days of Giftmas: Win a $1,082 PMD Beauty Bundle

Exclusive

YouTube Star Dhar Mann Shares Inspiring Message About Online Community

11 Last-Minute Gifts Under $100 That Aren't Candles