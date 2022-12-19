Justin Bieber Calls Out "Trash" H&M Merch Line Made Without His Approval

These clothes have Justin Bieber saying baby, baby, baby, no.
The "Peaches" singer spoke out against clothing company H&M for allegedly using his likeness on some of their products without his permission.
"I didn't aprove [sic] any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M," Justin wrote on his Dec. 19 Instagram Stories, "all without my permission and approval SMH."
And while the Drew House founder is looking to make it known he did not give H&M the green light for their new items, he is also urging fans to not purchase the items.
"I wouldn't buy it if I were you," he continued. "The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn't approve it don't buy it."
As for which collection Justin is speaking of, the brand recently released several pieces featuring the Grammy winner, which include a tote bag, a shirt and a sweatshirt that feature pictures of Justin, as well as sweatshirts that say "World Tour" and lyrics from his song "Ghost" that reads, "'i miss you more than life.'"
The 28-year-old also took to the comment section of Instagram page @jbiebertraacker, who shared photos of the merchandise, to voice his thoughts, writing Dec. 19, "When everyone finds out I didn't approve any of this merch smh."
In response to Justin's public message, a spokesperson for H&M tells E! News Dec. 19, "As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures."
While Justin has been vocal about this collection in particular, H&M is no stranger to selling Justin Bieber merchandise throughout the years. Per Bustle, the global brand sold a Purpose Tour collection in 2016. And in 2017, they launched a Justin Bieber Stadium Tour line—which Justin promoted in a tweet that same year.
Then in 2020, the company released a collection inspired by Justin's studio album Changes, which featured apparel with Justin's name, a cartoon version of the "Baby" singer and his album title.
E! News has reached out to H&M for comment, but has not heard back.