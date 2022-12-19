Why Patrick Starrr Doesn't Feel the Need to Clap Back at Social Media Haters Anymore

Beauty YouTuber Patrick Starrr knows how to brush off the critics.
The One/Size founder has amassed more than 10 million followers on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube combined. And while many of the influencer's followers love watching his glamorous makeup transformations, elaborate dance videos and candid celebrity encounters, that doesn't mean every comment he receives is positive.
"I used to feel the need to clap back at negative comments," Patrick exclusively told E! News at the 20th annual Asian American Awards on Dec. 17. "But at the same time, I know who's important to me and where my time and energy should go."
The 33-year-old—who dazzled on the red carpet in a sequined sapphire blue gown with a matching turban and drop earrings—said that taking social media breaks has been a real game-changer.
"The key to unlocking balance is being self-aware, knowing when to be on your phone and when to be off your phone," he added. "And really living life, that's important."
And it's not just a practice that Patrick preaches for social media use, especially when it comes to setting limits in other aspects of his life.
"I know that's very hard as a minority with generational trauma, and parents, and grandparents and tradition," he explained about setting boundaries, "but I feel like owning who you are and staying who you are is the most important thing in life."
At the end of the day, the Filipino-American, who said he hopes to be a champion for representation, is focused on looking, feeling and doing his best.
As he put it, "I've been on a wellness journey, inside and out."