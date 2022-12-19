Take a Look at the Wet and Wild Trailer For RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15

Watch : RuPaul's Drag Race Cast - 2022 Emmys E! Glambot

RuPaul's Drag Race is revving its engines at a brand new home.

In the trailer for the historic 15th season of Drag Race—the first season to air on MTV—the competition is fierce and the stakes have never been higher.

As RuPaul says, "My super sweet 16 queens are ready for the race of their lives."

After all, the season 15 grand prize is a whopping $200,000—the highest in main franchise history.

The queens will be critiqued by an impressive list of guest judges, as the trailer reveals the arrivals of Ariana Grande, Janelle Monáe, Megan Stalter, Maren Morris and Ali Wong.

The season will also feature guest judges Orville Peck, Julia Garner, Amandla Stenberg, Harvey Guillén and Hayley Kiyoko joining regular judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison—who has been promoted to a rotating member of the panel—behind the iconic table.

While Ru teases "the super sweetest season yet," the trailer promises not everything will be totally saccharine. After all, it's still not RuPaul's Best Friend Race.