Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis Step Out for Another Cozy NYC Stroll

This Winter Soldier was once again spotted on the coziest of missions.
Just days after Marvel star Sebastian Stan and Malignant actress Annabelle Wallis were photographed holding hands during an outing in NYC, the pair were seen stepping out together for another stroll in the city on Dec. 18.
For their quick errand run, Annabelle wore a burgundy turtleneck paired with black pants, a black puffer coat and black boots. As for the Pam & Tommy star, Sebastian opted for a blue hoody, light blue jeans and white sneakers, made complete with a dark gray topcoat. The pair coordinated perfectly when it came to the accessory department, with each of them wearing black sunglasses.
On Dec. 14, Annabelle and Sebastian—who have not publicly commented on their relationship, were seen showing a little PDA—as they were spotted walking the actress' dog, Zeus.
Rumors of a budding romance between the two were first ignited earlier this year when a photo of them kissing surfaced online in May.
And there have been plenty of outings since then—with the two also being seen grabbing dinner together in Hollywood in June and then photographed together while on vacation in Greece just two months later.
This past March, Annabelle and Chris Pine broke up after nearly four years of dating. Prior to that, the Peaky Blinders alum dated Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for two years until their 2017 split.
As for Sebastian, he most recently dated Alta Mar actress Alejandra Onieva, with whom he was first seen holding hands with in July 2020. Though it's unclear when the two split, after making things Instagram official that December, the actor gave fans a rare glimpse at their romance with an Instagram post dedicated to the Netflix star back in June 2021.