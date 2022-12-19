Babylon Director Damien Chazelle Teases the Film's "Party Scene to End All Party Scenes"

When filming the new movie Babylon, there was one goal director Damien Chazelle wanted to achieve.

"There's a lot of great party scenes in movie history," he exclusively told The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes at the film's Dec. 15 premiere, "but I wanted to top them all. That was the hope."

And it seems the filmmaker may've achieved this goal, as Babylon recently scored a 2023 Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. But for as fun as the movie's party scenes look on-screen, lots of hard work went in behind the scenes to make them happen. One of those scenes even took 12 days to film.

"Part of what was wild about it was that it did feel like we were in our own little bubble," Damien continued. "It's like the outside world was going by normally, but inside, it was 1920s debauchery of the highest level."