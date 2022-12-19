Exclusive

Babylon Director Damien Chazelle Teases the Film's "Party Scene to End All Party Scenes"

Director Damien Chazelle shared what it was like filming Babylon's most intense party scene, as well as revealed which of the film's roles were the hardest to cast.

When filming the new movie Babylon, there was one goal director Damien Chazelle wanted to achieve.

"There's a lot of great party scenes in movie history," he exclusively told The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes at the film's Dec. 15 premiere, "but I wanted to top them all. That was the hope."

And it seems the filmmaker may've achieved this goal, as Babylon recently scored a 2023 Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. But for as fun as the movie's party scenes look on-screen, lots of hard work went in behind the scenes to make them happen. One of those scenes even took 12 days to film.

"Part of what was wild about it was that it did feel like we were in our own little bubble," Damien continued. "It's like the outside world was going by normally, but inside, it was 1920s debauchery of the highest level."

"Music was blasting, and there were bodily fluids, there was cocaine—not real, at least that I know of—champagne flowing, dancers, a little bit of everything," he added. "I wanted it to be the party scene to end all party scenes."

As for which cast member he thinks could survive one of Babylon's parties IRL? None other than Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea. "He's the one that I would kind of want to follow," Damien joked, "'cause he's lasting longer than anyone."

The film—which premieres Dec. 23—stars Hollywood heavy hitters Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, which according to the director, made it more difficult to cast the film's "central role" of Manny Torres, played by newcomer Diego Calva.

"I wanted to find someone who had never done it before, who had barely been on a film set," Damien shared. "So, it took about a year and a half of searching, auditioning, but he's amazing. He's a true discovery, and I'm just so excited that the whole world is now gonna get to discover him the way I did."

Babylon premieres in theaters Dec. 23. Check out E! News' The Rundown on Snapchat for more exclusive Babylon scoop.

