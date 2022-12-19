College Basketball Player Phil Urban Found Shot Dead at 20

Post University athletics is mourning the loss of one of their basketball players.
Phil Urban, a freshman on the Eagles basketball team, was fatally shot over the weekend in New Jersey. He was 20 years old.
According to the Mercer County Prosecutor's office, Hopewell Police responded to the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve on Dec. 17 at approximately 7 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a white Mercedes C300 on a trail with a male slumped over in the driver's seat.
The victim was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound a short time later, the prosecutor's office said. The victim was identified as Urban, a 20-year-old freshman at Post University in Connecticut.
In a statement posted on Twitter, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said a preliminary investigation indicates that "Urban arranged to meet an acquaintance at the preserve and was shot at some point during the encounter." No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.
Police are asking the public to come forward if they know any information about the incident.
Soon after Urban's death was confirmed, Post University released a statement to NBC Connecticut.
"The Post University community is heartbroken to learn of the death of freshman student, Philip Urban," the university said. "As a member of the Men's basketball team and a Business Administration major, Philip modeled the attributes of leadership, commitment and hard work on the court and in the classroom."
Back in April, the men's basketball team welcomed Urban to the team in a message on social media.
"Phil is a 6'6 skilled wing from Manapalan, NJ who can play multiple positions," the team wrote on Twitter. "We are excited about what Phil will add to our team both as a player and person. Welcome to the nest, Phil!"