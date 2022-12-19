This Tarte Eyeshadow Palette With a 48,000+ Person Waitlist Is Finally Back in Stock

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Instead of buying a million eyeshadow shades, a makeup palette is the way to go. You get a variety of colors and finishes with formulas that blend and layer with each other well. If you're on the lookout for an eyeshadow palette that comes through for a wide variety of looks, the beloved Tarte Maneater After Dark Eyeshadow Palette with a 48,000+ person waitlist is finally back in stock, but not for long.

This eyeshadow palette has 24 shades with a 12-hour staying power. You get some warm neutral, gold, copper, and berry shades. There are 11 mattes, 9 shimmer shades, and 4 sheen eyeshadows in this palette. These formulas are infused with Tarte's signature Amazon clay, which delivers an intense color payoff that's long-lasting and blends seamlessly.

Create everyday casual looks or dramatic glam with the Tarte Maneater After Dark Eyeshadow Palette. There's a wide range of possibilities. Shop this palette before it sells out. Again.