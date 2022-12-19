Sister Wives' Christine Brown Reveals When She Knew Her Marriage to Kody Was Over

One year after Kody Brown and Christine Brown‘s breakup, new details are emerging about the end of their relationship.
The exes—whose split was announced in Nov. 2021—spoke out during the Dec. 18 special Sister Wives: One on One, during which Christine addressed Kody's previous comments about not being attracted to her.
"To hear that he wasn't attracted to me, it was terrible to hear," Christine told host Sukanya Krishnan. "And it's super embarrassing right? Ugh. I just got to thinking, 'You know what? It really just goes both ways.'"
Christine said it was in that moment that she fully knew their marriage was over. "After he said that, I was kind of like, 'Oh, well then I'm done. Then it's over,'" she continued. "It was almost a relief. 'Well then I'm not going to keep fighting for this, and I'm not going to keep trying and I'm not going to keep doing this if you're not attracted to me. So everything that I've done for you, for the family means nothing.'"
During the season 17 premiere of Sister Wives, which aired in September 2022, Kody—who shares six of his 18 children with Christine—said he was "turned off" by her "behavior"—seemingly referencing where she stood with his fellow wives Meri, Janelle and Robyn Brown—and that he was not attracted to her when they tied the knot in 1994.
As for Kody's remark about her "behavior," Christine noted during the One on One special that the comment made her mad.
"I'm not a child. I'm your wife. You don't talk to me like that," she said. "My bad behavior? That's just insulting. Please. I'm an adult. That's just rude and belittling. No, how dare you. I was furious when he said bad behavior."
When they ultimately agreed to go their separate ways, Christine said she remembered thinking, "Finally. Gosh. Huge weight. Finally, the end of the conversation I was like, 'Good because it's over. Come on. Stop fighting for something that your ego's attached to.'"
During the special, Kody claimed Christine had already "completely decided" that their marriage was over by the time they'd had their conversation in the season 17 premiere. He also accused her of being a "game player."
Kody and Christine aren't the only ones who split. During the special, Janelle confirmed she and Kody are separated and Kody said he doesn't consider himself married to Meri (he and Meri divorced in 2014 so he could wed Robyn—the only wife in his plural marriage that he's legally married to—but they'd remained in a relationship).
Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.