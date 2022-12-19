Sister Wives' Christine Brown Reveals When She Knew Her Marriage to Kody Was Over

Watch : "Sister Wives" Stars Kody Brown & Christine Brown Split After 25 Years

One year after Kody Brown and Christine Brown‘s breakup, new details are emerging about the end of their relationship.

The exes—whose split was announced in Nov. 2021—spoke out during the Dec. 18 special Sister Wives: One on One, during which Christine addressed Kody's previous comments about not being attracted to her.

"To hear that he wasn't attracted to me, it was terrible to hear," Christine told host Sukanya Krishnan. "And it's super embarrassing right? Ugh. I just got to thinking, 'You know what? It really just goes both ways.'"

Christine said it was in that moment that she fully knew their marriage was over. "After he said that, I was kind of like, 'Oh, well then I'm done. Then it's over,'" she continued. "It was almost a relief. 'Well then I'm not going to keep fighting for this, and I'm not going to keep trying and I'm not going to keep doing this if you're not attracted to me. So everything that I've done for you, for the family means nothing.'"