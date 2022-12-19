Jennifer Coolidge Has the Best Reaction to Chloe Fineman’s Saturday Night Live Impression of Her

During the Dec.17 episode of Saturday Night Live, Chloe Fineman did an impression of The White Lotus’ Jennifer Coolidge—and Jennifer loved it.

By Vivian Kwarm Dec 19, 2022 5:56 PMTags
TVNBCSaturday Night LiveCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: Jennifer Coolidge Talks Wanting to Join AHS for Years

It's not just us raising a glass to Saturday Night Live's impression of Jennifer Coolidge.

The White Lotus star has nothing but praise for Chloe Fineman's impersonation of her, which the comedian debuted on the Dec. 17 Christmas episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live. In the bit, called "Jennifer Coolidge is Impressed by Christmas Stuff," Fineman wore a gold evening gown and the American Pie alum's signature blond locks and proceeded to enact a series of comical reactions to "Christmas stuff" kicking off the skit saying, "Hi, I'm Jennifer Coolidge. I love Christmas." 

In a later scene she's seen holding a stocking while declaring, "Oh look at this. A big sock full of gifts. You know the ultimate stocking stuffer is a foot." 

It didn't take long for Coolidge to see the skit, as she shared her reaction to Fineman's portrayal in a Dec. 18 Instagram post. "Wow! A massive thanks to Saturday Night Live," she wrote, "and to the exceptionally brilliant impressionist @ChloeIsCrazy with your hilarious imitation!!"

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

She went onto to reveal her own attempt at becoming an SNL cast member early in her career, noting, "Also, congrats to the new cast members!! I know how hard it is to get on that show, I tried my ass off to be one but you actually made it!! What a feat! Happy holidays to you all!!"

Fineman saw the flattering message and replied, "Happy holidays!!! Thank you for being such a gift to us all."

Trending Stories

1

Why Amber Heard Decided to Settle Johnny Depp Defamation Case

2

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Reveals What Led to Kody Breakup

3

The Ellen Show’s Andy Lassner Reflects on tWitch's “Light”

You can catch episodes of NBC's Saturday Night Live streaming now on Peacock.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Why Amber Heard Decided to Settle Johnny Depp Defamation Case

2

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Reveals What Led to Kody Breakup

3

The Ellen Show’s Andy Lassner Reflects on tWitch's “Light”

4

Johnny Depp Pledges to Donate $1 Million From Amber Heard Settlement

5

Jennifer Coolidge Reacts To Chloe Fineman’s SNL Impersonation

Latest News

See Paris Hilton Channel Wednesday Addams During Disneyland Trip

Johnny Depp Pledges to Donate $1 Million From Amber Heard Settlement

College Basketball Player Phil Urban Found Shot Dead at 20

This Tarte Eyeshadow Palette With a 48K+ Waitlist Is Back in Stock

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Sing Duet at Star-Studded Holiday Party

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Reveals What Led to Kody Breakup

Bella Hadid Debuts New Honey Blonde Hair Transformation