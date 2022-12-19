Mean Girls the Musical Member Stephanie Bissonnette Dead at 32

The Broadway community is mourning the loss of a talented performer.
On Dec. 18, Mean Girls the Musical announced dance teacher and choreographer Stephanie Bissonnette has died. She was 32.
"Our hearts are broken as the Mean Girls community mourns the loss of Stephanie Bissonnette," the show wrote on Twitter. "Our original Dawn Sweitzer, Stephanie was part of our Broadway company from our first performance to our last."
Ever since she began performing in Mean Girls the Musical in 2018, Stephanie "filled our theater with her laughter and friendship, inspired us with her fighting spirit and bravery, and graced our stage with the fiercest talent Broadway has ever known."
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Stephanie's family, friends, and the entire Mean Girls community during this time," the show continued on social media. "We will miss her profoundly and encourage everyone to do something they love today in Stephanie's honor."
A cause of death has yet to be revealed. According to Playbill, Stephanie was previously diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer, in 2019. But after undergoing treatment, she was able to return to the show and resumed performing.
After graduating from Point Park University's Conservatory of the Performing Arts, Stephanie performed with Royal Caribbean.
She eventually moved to New York to teach and choreograph. In addition to her role in Mean Girls the Musical, the Broadway performer helped choreograph for The Muny, Riverside Theatre, Shakespeare Theatre Company and Seven Angels Theatre.
Stephanie also appeared in music videos including Keith Urban's "Never Comin' Down."
In her last Instagram post on July 15, Stephanie showcased her love for dancing from a very young age when she shared a childhood photo.
"Twirling since the 90's. #FlashbackFriday," she wrote on social media. "#dream #dreamer #tinydancer #mulan #90s #90skid."