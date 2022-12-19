Jenny Han Teases Potential "Changes" for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2

Watch : Jenny Han Talks Filming The Summer I Turned Pretty

Change is in the air for Jenny Han.

The Summer I Turned Pretty author has teased the next chapter of the hit Prime Video series, which is expected to hit screens in summer 2023. And while fans of the book series may think they know what's coming for Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), Han knows anything's possible.

"There's always gonna be changes here and there, so I guess you'll just have to wait and see," Han exclusively told E! News Dec. 17 at the 20th Annual Asian American Awards. "I'm the one doing the changes, so I guess get mad at me, because I'm the one who's changing it!"

One of those switches? Prime Video announced in August that a new character named Skye will be hitting Cousins Beach, played by Eighth Grade's Elsie Fisher. Little is known about Skye, though it was announced at the same time that The Closer alum Kyra Sedgwick would also be joining the series in a new role.