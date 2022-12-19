These Breakfast Club Stars Are Having a Reunion in Season 2 of Single Drunk Female

Molly Ringwald wouldn't forget about the Brat Pack.

The Breakfast Club actress recently had a reunion with costar Ally Sheedy on the set of Freeform's Single Drunk Female. But it wasn't just a set visit for these two stars—Ringwald will be guest starring in a season two episode of the comedy, which follows Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D'Elia), a 20-something alcoholic who's forced to move back in with overbearing mother Carol (Sheedy) in order to sober up and avoid jail time.

And, 37 years after the 1985 classic film, it seems like no time has passed at all for Ringwald and Sheedy, who played Claire and Allison, respectively.

"Acting with Ally Sheedy is like being with a member of my family," Ringwald told Entertainment Weekly Dec. 17. "We have so much history we barely need to even speak. The challenge is trying not to cry! Getting to be on set with her again was one of the best parts of my year."