Rebel Wilson Shares Sweet “Holiday Time” Photos of Her Baby Girl

Rebel Wilson just shared an aca-adorable look at how she's spending her daughter's first Christmas.

The Senior Year star shared a snowy snap of herself and daughter Royce Lillian to Instagram as they prepared to jet off for the holidays with Rebel's girlfriend Ramona Agruma. In the photo, the actress, wearing an ensemble from her R&R Club loungewear brand, holds the 1-month-old, who is wrapped in a pink blanket and has a Santa emoji covering her face.

Rebel captioned the Dec. 18 post, "Holiday time…let's go! R & R & R."

Ramona showed her love for her family commenting with three purple heart emojis.

Rebel also posted a series of snaps on her Instagram Stories, including a family photo of the trio from inside a private plane, and a slow motion video of the trio in a golf cart being brought to the plane, with the Pitch Perfect star giving the peace out sign to the camera.