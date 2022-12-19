Ray Liotta's Family Honors Him on What Would've Been His 68th Birthday

Watch : Ray Liotta’s Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Breaks Silence After His Death

Nearly seven months after Ray Liotta's passing, his loved ones are continuing to honor his legacy.

His fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, paid tribute to the late actor on what would've been his 68th birthday.

"'The goal isn't to live forever, the goal is to create something that will,'" she wrote on Instagram Dec. 18, borrowing a quote from author Chuck Palahniuk. "Today Ray would have been 68. I believe he created a lot for everyone that will live on forever, especially in the hearts of Ray's sister Linda, his daughter Karsen and myself. Today we celebrate you."

Along with her message, Jacy shared a photo montage of Ray with his friends and family set to The Beatles' song "In My Life."

Jacy, who got engaged to Ray in December 2020, wasn't the only one to honor him on his birthday. His daughter Karsen did so as well. Posting a series of throwback photos of her father to Instagram Stories, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my dad. I love and miss you more than I can put into words."

Ray died in May in the Dominican Republic, where he had been filming the movie Dangerous Waters. His publicist Jennifer Allen told NBC News at the time that he passed away in his sleep, adding that there was nothing suspicious about the Goodfellas star's death and that no foul play was suspected.