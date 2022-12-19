Coach Flash Deal: Get a $250 Crossbody Bag for Just $80

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If handbags are your thing, you probably have specific types and sizes for different occasions. A crossbody is an essential bag for someone who's on the go. You can go hands-free and worry-free with a crossbody bag. If you want to expand your accessories collections, it's the perfect time to shop because there's a great deal at Coach.
You can get the Coach Mini Rowan File Bag for just $80. Normally, it costs $250. Right now, it's on sale for $100, but when you add it your cart and check out, you'll see that $80 price tag. It comes in Coach's signature logo print in dark brown and beige or you can get it in solid leather in red or black. This bag is made from easy-to-clean crossgrain leather. You can wear it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody. It has multifunctional pockets on the inside and there's a zip-up pocket on the outside for additional storage.
Treat yourself or get a gift for your favorite people. This price tag is too good to pass up.
Coach Mini Rowan File Bag
Get this bag in Coach's signature print in dark brown or beige. Or you can opt for solid leather with black and red colorways.
Add this to your cart, and you'll see that $80 price tag when you check out.
If you need additional info before you shop, check out these reviews from Coach shoppers.
Coach Mini Rowan File Bag Reviews
A shopper said, "I've never had a small purse before and I have to say, I love this bag. Just the right size for the night out. Wallet, passport and phone. It's a great little bag."
Another declared, "Love this bag! Great crossbody! Not too big and not too small! Perfect size for me especially because I don't carry too much items."
Someone raved, "Perfect size, love the color, very good quality."
Another shopper gushed, "Absolutely LOVE my new hipster bag, the color is so unbelievably vibrant and gorgeous!!!"
A Coach customer reviewed, "This it's perfect for a gift, this looks casual and classy, you can use it for everything!!"
"Good quality, color is the same on the picture, I love Coach, good prices," someone wrote.
