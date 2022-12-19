Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Bodyguard Allegedly Disappears Amid Tory Lanez Trial

Megan Thee Stallion's former bodyguard is "missing" after failing to appear in court to testify in rapper Tory Lanez's trial, Megan's attorney told E! News. In 2020, Tory, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, pleaded not guilty to assault and gun charges related to the shooting of the fellow rapper.
"I can confirm that Justin Edison, Megan The Stallion's bodyguard was set to testify in court, did not appear and is now missing," Megan The Stallion's attorney, Alex Spiro said in a statement to E! News on Dec. 17. While he added that law enforcement is investigating the apparent disappearance, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told E! News on Dec. 18 that they have not received a missing person's report naming Megan's former bodyguard.
E! News has reached out to Tory's attorney and the DA but has not heard back.
Tory is accused of shooting Megan in the feet after leaving a house party. In July 2020, the "Body" rapper took to Instagram that she'd "suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," adding that the police drove her to the hospital, where she underwent surgery to have the bullets removed.
That next month, Megan went on Instagram Live claiming that Tory was the person who fired the gun and caused her foot injuries.
In October 2020, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement that Tory was "charged with assaulting a female friend" stemming from the incident. The official charges included assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.
Earlier this month, the Canadian rapper was also charged with discharging a firearm with gross negligence relating to the conflict, per NBC News.
On Dec. 13, Megan, 27, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, testified that Tory ordered her to "dance" before he shot her feet, NBC News reported. She also told jurors that just after she was shot, Tory offered her $1 million to keep quiet because he was on probation.
Justin was scheduled to testify in Tory's trial on Dec. 16. While he was not present the night of the incident, Megan's former friend Kelsey Harris allegedly texted Justin, "Help. Tory shot Meg. 911," prosecutors said in court this earlier week, per Insider.
Tory has pleaded not guilty to all charges. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years in prison.
The trial is set to resume Dec. 19.