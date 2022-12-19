Nicky Hilton’s Holiday Gift Guide Includes Presents Inspired by Her Famous Family

We interviewed Nicky Hilton because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from Nicky's collections with French Sole and Sun House. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Nicky Hilton says her favorite parts of the holiday season include "dressing up, seeing friends and family, and feeling guiltless about being excessive." This time of year is also special because you can shop for some fashionable products designed by Nicky herself. She has a stylish shoe line with French Sole and a children's clothing collection with Sun House.
When it comes to holiday gift shopping, Nicky Hilton advises, "Give something they are going to actually use! You don't want your gift being regifted." Nicky, who is married to James Rothschild, also shares her advice for long-term couples to avoid a holiday gifting rut: " Be honest about your wish list. It makes it so much easier for both parties. Or if you are shy at least give hints and point your partner in the right direction."
Nicky is not shy with her holiday gift recommendations. Check out her suggestions, including some presents inspired by her three kids, her sister Paris Hilton, and her mom Kathy Hilton.
Nicky Hilton's Holiday Gift Guide
Rosebud Perfume Co. Rosebud Salve
E!: What is your go-to stocking stuffer?
NH: Rosebud lip salve. My absolute favorite!
Nicky's pick has 79.1K+ Sephora Loves.
Who Is Hunky Dory Kathy Hilton Hilarious Line From RHOBH Colorful Coffee Mug
E!: You're going to a white elephant gift exchange and the limit is $25. What gift are you bringing?
NH: A funny mug. I collect them.
Osea Salts of the Earth Body Scrub
E!: Is there a gift under $50 that you would pick for your mom, Kathy Hilton?
NH: A nice self-care item, like this vegan body scrub from Osea.
Nicky Hilton x French Sole Teddy Pink Suede
E: Share a gift that you would give to your sister, Paris Hilton.
NH: A pair of my teddy loafers from my Nicky Hilton x French Sole collection. They are so comfy and cute! She would probably like the pink…naturally.
Diptque Feu de Bois/Wood Fire Candle
E!: What's a great gift under $50 that you would recommend?
NH: I know it's not the most original idea, but I absolutely love receiving a great candle. You can never have too many! Diptyque's Feu de Bois is my favorite.
U Beauty Skincare The Beauty Duo
E!: Share a great gift pick for a mom of three that you personally adore.
NH: I love some self-care or beauty products for moms. The U Beauty Duo is 2 products that replace 8-10. It resurfaces skin, brightens, hydrates and smooths skin.
Nicky Hilton x Sun House Collection
E!: Share a gift for kids under 10 years old?
NH: One of the swimsuits from my new sustainable swimwear collection with Sun House Children's. They are adorable!
Kashwere Seasonless Lightweight Robe
E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
NH: I love a cozy robe. I practically live in one while I'm at home.
LOL Surprise Tweens Series 2 Fashion Doll Goldie Twist with 15 Surprises Including Pink Outfit and Accessories
E!: If you only had 2 days to get a gift, what are you ordering from Amazon Prime?
NH: LOL Dolls for my girls!
