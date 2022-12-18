Apple 24-Hour Flash Deal: Save $500 on a MacBook Air Bundle That Arrives by Christmas

Get a MacBook Air with a laptop stand, case, wireless mouse, webcam covers, software, and more at an unbelievable price.

By Marenah Dobin Dec 18, 2022 11:30 AMTags
HomeShoppingTechnologyE! Insider ShopFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop HomeE! InsiderLikes
Macbook Air DealQVC

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The first day of Hanukkah is tonight and Christmas will be here in a week. If you still have shopping to do, but you're afraid your gifts will not ship in time, that's understandable. Thankfully, there is still time to order some amazing presents.

There's a 24-hour flash deal on a MacBook Air bundle that will arrive by December 25. You will save $500 on the laptop, laptop stand, cover, carrying case, wireless mouse, webcam covers, USB adaptor, and a software voucher when you shop at QVC today. There are 18 colorways to choose from.

This is a holiday gift that anyone would appreciate. Or you can even treat yourself with an essential item that you will use all the time.

read
27 Premium Tech Brands You Didn’t Realize You Could Get From Amazon: Apple, Bose, JBL, Dyson, and More

$500 Off MacBook Laptop Deal

Apple MacBook Air M1 Chip 256GB SSD with Laptop Stand, Case & Software

There are 18 colors to choose from. You get a laptop, stand, cover, carrying case, webcam covers, wireless mouse, and a software voucher with this bundle.

$1,736
$1,239
QVC

Looking for more great gadgets? Shop these tech gifts recommendations

Latest News

Stock Your Car With These Winter Essentials Before Your Next Road Trip

Exclusive

Bobbi Brown Answers the Most Commonly Asked Beauty Questions

Turn Your House Into a Smart Home With 25 Products Starting at $13

Apple Flash Deal: Save $500 on MacBook Air That Arrives by Christmas

Amazon Home Decor Pieces That Don't Look Like They’re From Amazon

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Undergoes Facial Feminization Surgery