Turn Your House Into a Smart Home With These 25 Products Starting at $13

Whether you want to increase security, become a more efficient host, or just bring some luxury to your space, it's time to invest in smart home products. You don't need to revamp your entire space at once. Instead, you can stick to your budget and make some sensible purchases, one item at a time.
You can turn any device into a smart product thanks to these plugs. Strengthen your internet connection with a WiFi extender. Step up your security with a video doorbell or a key-free lock.
If you want to bring easy-to-use technology to your space, here are 25 reliable products that can help you create your own personalized smart home.
WiFi Extender
TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender
If you're going to amp up the tech products in your home, a WiFi extender is an essential product. Stronger internet access throughout your home is critical to getting the most out of your devices. This one covers up to 1200 sq. ft. and 20 devices. It has 5-star Amazon reviews.
Assistant Devices
Echo Show 10 HD Smart Display with Motion and Alexa
Use this device to remotely monitor your home from its built-in camera. You can listen to your favorite music and podcasts on Spotify and Apple Music. Use this to watch shows and movies on Netflix and Prime Video in addition to other streaming services. Use this is in the kitchen to get daily personalized recipes and for cooking with step-by-step instructions. You can set timers and create a grocery risk. This Alexa-enabled device can be used to store photos, turning this into a digital picture frame.
It has 28,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Google Home Mini 1st Generation
Use the Google Home Mini brings to bring the hands-free functionality of the Google Assistant app. Ask questions, play music, catch up on the news, manage your to-do list, stream videos to your TV, set alarms, check the weather, set timers, create shopping lists, and do more helpful tasks with this device. You can also pair this with a Nest thermostat and adjust the temperature of your home.
Echo Dot With Bigger Vibrant Sound, Helpful Routines and Alexa
Sync this with your other smart devices. It has a clear, vibrant sound and so many helpful functions. Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and more. Set timer, ask questions, keep up with the news, check the weather, and more. You can create routines to automatically turn on the lights or fans when you are in your home.
It has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Automatic Lighting
Kasa Smart Light Switch
You can control this light switch from an app or an assistant device. You can create a lighting schedule to coincide with your routine. You can link this with other Kasa devices as well.
This product has 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch HS220
This smart switch has all the same features as the Kasa Smart Light Switch and there are options to dim the lighting.
This product has 20,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Philips Hue 476977 A19 Smart Light Bulb, 4 Pack
You can dim these lights from a smartphone app or from your favorite assistant device.
Smart Plugs
Kasa Smart Plug- 4 Pack
Turn anything into a smart device with a smart plug. Just plug this into your existing outlet and then you can plug in your favorite gadgets. You can control the outlets from a smart phone app or your go-to assistant device.
These smart plugs have 36,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home- 4 Pack
Here's another smart plug at a lower price point that you can control from an app on your phone or your assistant devices. These have 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Air Purifier
Dyson Pure Cool Link TP02 Wi-Fi Enabled Air Purifier
Use this is an air purifier all year and as a fan in the summer. Its "HEPA filter automatically removes 99.97 percent of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns including pollen, dust, mold spores, bacteria and pet dander from your home," according to the brand. Now it works with Amazon Alexa, which makes your life even easier.
Keyless Door Lock
Sifely Keyless Entry Door Lock
Don't panic over lost keys ever again. This keyless door lock will put your mind at ease and make you feel safe. You can enter a code with the number keys. You can also opt for fingerprint access. And, if you just love having a conventional key, that's an option too. You can control the lock with an app from your phone. You can even gain entry without internet access.
It has 5,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Teeho Fingerprint Door Lock
Here's another key-free lock at another price point. You can get in with codes or a fingerprint, with the ability to save up to 20. This keyless door lock has 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Temperature Control Devices
Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home
I have a Google Nest Thermostat, but I didn't buy it. It was already in my apartment before I moved in, so I didn't have any instructions on how to set it up. I got in touch with customer service and they couldn't have been more amazing, explaining everything to me and making sure it was all set up properly. I love that I can coordinate the settings with my routine, make adjustments from my phone, and link its function to my phone's location so I don't waste energy when I'm not home. I am so happy I have one of these in my apartment. I'm not the only one who loves it. It has 13,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Degrees of Comfort Dual Control Heated Mattress Pad
If you need a little more warmth when you sleep, you need to check out this heated mattress pad. The great thing about this is that it heats in zones, so if you sleep with a partner, you can each control your temperature preference.
This product has 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Security Devices
Ring Video Doorbell - 1080P HD Video, Improved Motion Detection, Easy Installation
Feel secure at home with this Ring Video Doorbell which has a surveillance camera, motion detector, and you can see or speak to anyone through your phone or tablet. It has 108,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Blink Outdoor- Wireless, Weather-resistant HD Security Camera
This wireless camera has a 2-year battery life and it works during the day and the night. It also has a two-way audio function, motion detection, it's compatible with Alexa, and you can set it up in mere minutes. This camera has 104,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Blink Mini Compact Indoor Plug-in Smart Security Camera
If you want a security camera at another price point, this plug-in camera has night vision, motion detection, two-way audio, and it's super easy to set up, and it's Alexa-compatible. The camera has 159,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Automated Curtains
SwitchBot Curtain Smart Electric Motor - Wireless App or Automate Timer Control
Turn your curtains into smart curtains in mere seconds. You can set timers that align with your schedule, control with a remote, or you can use voice commands. This product has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Robotic Cleaning Devices
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Self-Charging
If you hate vacuuming, but want clean floors get this robotic vacuum which picks up dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors. It has 9,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
iRobot Braava Jet M6 WiFi Mop
Don't stop at the robotic vacuum. Get a robotic mop too and make your life even easier.
It has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This might be the best purchase I ever made in my entire life. I've tried various things over the years to try to keep my wood, linoleum and tile floors clean from dirt, debris and dog hair, including the latest top-of-the line Dyson V15 laser cordless, and I was at wit's end until I found the Braava."
Entertainment Products
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD Streaming Device
Simplify your streaming with this easy-to-use remote, which gives you access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, Sling, YouTube, and ESPN. It has 271,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Toshiba 43-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
This smart TV has stunning picture and sound quality. It has 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wireless Speakers
JBL FLIP 5, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
A reliable Bluetooth speaker is a total essential, especially if you're hosting or traveling. This one is sleek, has amazing sound quality, and it's waterproof. It comes in a ton of colors and has 54,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JBL Clip 3- Waterproof, Durable & Portable Bluetooth Speaker
This is my favorite speaker. I actually keep it in my shower since it's waterproof. I bring it on trips and I love it so much. It gives so much sound for such a compact device and I could not rave about it more. There are a few colors to choose from. This speaker has 55,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Smoke Detector and Carbon Monoxide Detector
Google Nest Protect Smoke Detector and Carbon Monoxide Detector- Battery Operated
This smoke detector/ carbon monoxide detector speaks up in a friendly voice to give you an early warning when there is smoke or CO in your home. You will also get phone alerts, so you will always be in the loop when you're not home. You can even use this as a nightlight. This device has 10,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
