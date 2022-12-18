TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Undergoes Facial Feminization Surgery

Watch : TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Responds to Caitlyn Jenner's "Ridicule"

Dylan Mulvaney is going under the knife.

The TikToker and trans activist is undergoing facial feminization surgery and giving her fans updates every step of the way. One day after sharing a video from a pre-op doctor's appointment, Dylan posted a clip of herself excitedly getting out of bed on Dec. 16, captioned, "It's surgery day!!!" Hours later, she shared a video getting dropped off at a surgery center by a friend.

Moments before her procedure, Dylan also posted a "duet" video of herself wearing a medical gown and hair cap, split with a pep talk she received from her friend Mercury Stardust, known on TikTok as the "Trans Handy Ma'am."

"I'm really proud of you for taking matters into your own hands when it comes to your gender affirmation," Mercury said, as Dylan tearfully reacted with gratitude. "I want you to take time today or tomorrow and reflect on how much you've grown in your own transition. As a fellow sister, I know it's very hard to do those things for ourselves. We sometimes forget about us when we're trying to give so much to the world."